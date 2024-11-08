Police in Leeds issue wanted appeal for 18-year-old man who breached his court bail conditions

An appeal has been issued for help finding a wanted Leeds man.

Police are appealing for information to help locate Rhus Muluebrhan, aged 18, who is wanted for breach of court bail on October 11.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Rhus or knows of his whereabouts are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

Rhus Muluebrhan is wanted by West Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Rhus Muluebrhan is wanted by West Yorkshire Police | WYP

They can either calll 101 or go online quoting reference 13240571769.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

