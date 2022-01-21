An extension to the kennels at the Carr Gate site are to be demolished to make way for a new area almost three times the size.

It would mean an additional 20 kennels, along with food preparation room, grooming, and exercise rooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police is expanding the force's dog training centre at Carr Gate, Wakefield.

“It is therefore considered to be beyond its design life to provide the standard of accommodation now required.

"The existing kennels are not fit for purpose in terms of size and number.”

The police said that due to “changing crime trends” it means more dogs could be required to serve in future.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.