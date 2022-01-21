West Yorkshire Police expands dog training centre at Carr Gate Wakefield with 20 more kennels and new grooming rooms
Plans to expand the dog training centre at West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield have been approved to cope with demand.
An extension to the kennels at the Carr Gate site are to be demolished to make way for a new area almost three times the size.
It would mean an additional 20 kennels, along with food preparation room, grooming, and exercise rooms.
“It is therefore considered to be beyond its design life to provide the standard of accommodation now required.
"The existing kennels are not fit for purpose in terms of size and number.”
The police said that due to “changing crime trends” it means more dogs could be required to serve in future.
