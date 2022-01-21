Leeds Crown Court was shown CCTV images of Emar Wiley carrying out the attack with another inmate on a wing at Wetherby YOI in September 2020.

In July 2020, Wiley was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years for stabbing a 21-year-old man to death in Sheffield.

Kristian Cavanagh, prosecuting, said Wiley was aged 17 at the time of the offence when he used a 'shank' made from prison cutlery to attack the officer.

Teenage murderer Emar Wiley has had his minimum sentence increased after he stabbed a prison officer in the head at Wetherby Young Offender Institution.

The attack took place on a ground floor residential unit.

Inmates were kept in groups of four at the time for education and exercise purposes due to the pandemic.

Mr Cavanagh said Wiley approached the officer from behind, put his arm around him and said: "Give me your keys."

The officer did not take the defendant seriously at first but then saw he had the weapon held to the side of his throat.

Wetherby YOI.

The officer grabbed Wiley's hand and spun around but the teenager stabbed him in the forehead.

He then stabbed the officer in the hand as he tried to defend himself.

A 16-year-old inmate, who cannot be identified due to his age, grabbed the officer as he was being attacked by Wiley.

The officer fell to the ground as Wiley continued to make threats and again demanded his keys.

The officer managed to get to his feet and move away before he was attacked again.

He needed hospital treatment to have the wounds glued.

Both defendants were arrested but Wiley refused to attend a police interview.

The 16-year-old refused to comment when asked about the incident.

They both pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

David Birrel, mitigating for Wiley, said the defendant is now aged 19 and had been diagnosed as suffering from emotional and psychological issues.

Rebecca Barrowcliffe, mitigating for the second defendant, said he had joined in the attack after being pressured by Wiley and wished to apologise to the officer.

Wiley was given a 32-month sentence, to be added to the 16-year term he is currently serving.

Judge Andrew Stubbs told him: "I am absolutely satisfied that you are a dangerous young man.

"I think it is likely that you could hurt somebody by doing something like this again".

The other teenager was given a detention and training order for 12 months.

Wiley was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murder at Sheffield Crown Court in March 2020

Wiley twice stabbed 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw in the chest on Piper Crescent, Southey, Sheffield, on July 21, 2019.

The fatal attack stemmed from an incident in May 2019 when Wiley fractured Mr Bagshaw's father's skull in a row about £200 worth of crack cocaine.

After being stabbed, Mr Bagshaw ran into a nearby garden to get help but was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later

After his sentencing, Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Through a single, senseless, act of violence, Emar Wiley has ruined so many lives, including his own. He has robbed a much-loved young man of his future and a child of a life with his dad."