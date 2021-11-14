The victim, who is aged in her twenties, had been walking home after a night out in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, when she was attacked by a man in King George Avenue at about 1am on Saturday (November 13)

The woman alerted a friend by phone and officers attended and found her in Toronto Place.

The suspect is described as a black man who was big and broad with large hands. He is said to be aged in his late thirties or forties and clean shaven.

Detectives investigating a serious sex attack on a woman on King George Avenue, Chapel Allerton, are appealing for help from drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area and are particularly keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage that has captured the suspect.

Officers are appealing to any drivers who were in the area to check their footage and contact them immediately.

The appeal is for anyone who was driving in Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton, between the junctions of Harehills Lane and Stainbeck Lane, between 12.55am and 1.20am on Saturday, or in King George Avenue or Gledhow Park Drive, Chapel Allerton, between 12.55am and 2.15am.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspect.

“We are continuing to trawl for CCTV in the area and are appealing for any drivers who have been in those locations between the times stated to check their dashcam footage. They may not have noticed the suspect at the time, but it is possible he could have been captured on their footage.

“The victim has been left understandably traumatised and we are doing everything we can to support her.

“We are also liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people following this incident.”