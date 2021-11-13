Police cordon in place after woman sexually assaulted in Chapel Allerton
An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in Chapel Allerton, Leeds.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 4:00 pm
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to King George Avenue at 1.15am on Saturday, November 13,
A serious sexual offence has been reported.
Leeds District CID are leading the investigation.
A police cordon remains in place in the area.
Anyone with information can contact the police via 101 or the West Yorkshire Police website.