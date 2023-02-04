West Yorkshire man arrested in Scotland and brought back to Leeds in charge over Bradford 'kidnapping'
A man has been charged with kidnap in West Yorkshire after police tracked him to Scotland.
Emmanuel Sherriff, aged 26, of Etna Street, Bradford, was arrested north of the border on Thursday.
He has since been charged with kidnap, robbery and six counts of fraud by false representation in relation to an incident that took place on Sackville Street on February 5, 2022.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning, Saturday, February 4.