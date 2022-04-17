Police were called out to West Grange Drive, Belle Isle, at about 7.20am today (Sunday).

A male victim had been hit with a hammer and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have cordoned off West Grange Drive as they investigate what happened.

West Grange Drive, where the attack took place (Photo: Luke Waddington)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We got a call at 7.19am this morning.

"A male had been assaulted, he was hit by someone carrying a hammer.

"The victim has gone to hospital and a scene is in place.

"We are making enquiries to identify and locate the suspect."