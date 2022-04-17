West Grange Drive police incident: Man taken to hospital after being hit with a hammer in Belle Isle Leeds
A man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a serious attack in Leeds.
Police were called out to West Grange Drive, Belle Isle, at about 7.20am today (Sunday).
A male victim had been hit with a hammer and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have cordoned off West Grange Drive as they investigate what happened.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We got a call at 7.19am this morning.
"A male had been assaulted, he was hit by someone carrying a hammer.
"The victim has gone to hospital and a scene is in place.
"We are making enquiries to identify and locate the suspect."
Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the online Live Chat, quoting log number 386 of April 17.