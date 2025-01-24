Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged following an incident in Leeds city centre.

Jaheim Whitelay, 22, of The Moorlands, has been charged. | NW

The arrest was made as part of a planned operation by firearms officers and the man has now been charged.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Jaheim Whitelay, 22, of The Moorlands, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a controlled drug class B.”

He has been remanded into custody and is to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court later today (Friday, January 24).