Wellington Street: Man charged over knife and offensive weapon after armed police make Leeds city centre arrest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armed police arrested a 22-year-old man at 10.40am on Wednesday morning (January 22) on Wellington Street, Leeds.
The arrest was made as part of a planned operation by firearms officers and the man has now been charged.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Jaheim Whitelay, 22, of The Moorlands, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a controlled drug class B.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
He has been remanded into custody and is to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court later today (Friday, January 24).