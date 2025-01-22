Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested by armed police in Leeds city centre.

Armed police arrested a 22-year-old man at 10.40am this morning (Wednesday, January 22) on Wellington Street, Leeds.

The arrest was made in relation to a reported carjacking in the Chapeltown area of the city last night (Tuesday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in a planned operation by firearms officers.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident in Leeds last night where a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint. The car was later recovered.”

The arrested man remains in police custody while detectives from Leeds District Crime Team continue to carry out enquiries.

Anyone who has any information about the incident can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.