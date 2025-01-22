Wellington Street: Armed police make Leeds city centre arrest after man carjacked at gunpoint
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armed police arrested a 22-year-old man at 10.40am this morning (Wednesday, January 22) on Wellington Street, Leeds.
The arrest was made in relation to a reported carjacking in the Chapeltown area of the city last night (Tuesday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in a planned operation by firearms officers.
“He has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to an incident in Leeds last night where a man was robbed of his car at gunpoint. The car was later recovered.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The arrested man remains in police custody while detectives from Leeds District Crime Team continue to carry out enquiries.
Anyone who has any information about the incident can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.