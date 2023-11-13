Police are continuing to hunt for suspects following a machete attack in West Yorkshire.

Last Tuesday (November 7), police attended following reports of a person injured in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield. Officers found a 15-year-old boy with cuts to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The caller said the suspect ran off down the street towards Manor Haigh Road and appeared to have a machete on him.”

Wakefield District CID continue to carry out enquiries with no arrests yet made. Anyone who saw the incident, or anything suspicious in the area at around 6.24pm on November 7 are asked to contact officers on 101, or via the online 101LiveChat facility. Anyone with footage that may assist is also urged to get in contact. The crime reference number is 13230618994.