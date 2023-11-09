Waterton Road Lupset: Teenage boy rushed to hospital after machete attack in Wakefield town
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 6.24pm on Tuesday (November 7), police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The caller said the suspect ran off down the street towards Manor Haigh Road and appeared to have a machete on him.
“Officers attended and found a 15-year-old male with cuts to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening.”
Wakefield District CID is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who saw it, or anything suspicious in the area at around this time, to contact them on 101, or via the online 101LiveChat facility.
Anyone with footage that may assist is also urged to contact with the team. The crime reference is 13230618994.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.