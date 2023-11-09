Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Waterton Road Lupset: Teenage boy rushed to hospital after machete attack in Wakefield town

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a machete attack in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 9th Nov 2023, 08:15 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 6.24pm on Tuesday (November 7), police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The caller said the suspect ran off down the street towards Manor Haigh Road and appeared to have a machete on him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found a 15-year-old male with cuts to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening.”

Most Popular
Police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield. Picture: GooglePolice received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield. Picture: Google
Police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield. Picture: Google

Wakefield District CID is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who saw it, or anything suspicious in the area at around this time, to contact them on 101, or via the online 101LiveChat facility.

Anyone with footage that may assist is also urged to contact with the team. The crime reference is 13230618994.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.