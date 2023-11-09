A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a machete attack in West Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 6.24pm on Tuesday (November 7), police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The caller said the suspect ran off down the street towards Manor Haigh Road and appeared to have a machete on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended and found a 15-year-old male with cuts to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening.”

Police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield. Picture: Google

Wakefield District CID is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who saw it, or anything suspicious in the area at around this time, to contact them on 101, or via the online 101LiveChat facility.

Anyone with footage that may assist is also urged to contact with the team. The crime reference is 13230618994.