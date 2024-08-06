Leeds businessman John Luper had been walking his dog at night, when a group of masked attackers targeted him in his neighbour's driveway in Alwoodley.

He was later dragged back to his home on Sandmoor Drive, where his wife, daughter and the family's au pair were tied up with duct tape and left in an upstairs bedroom until the suspects eventually left property.

When they eventually managed to free themselves, they found Mr Luper unconscious on the floor. He died shortly after.

The unsolved murder of Leeds businessman John Luper is the focus of a new TV documentary. | West Yorkshire Police

In an exclusive new documentary for National World on Shots!, we take another look at the case that has yet to be solved more than 20 years on.

The episode will be aired on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday 29 at 8.35pm.

The documentary features in-depth interviews with Mr Luper's brother Toby, who spoke about his loss as well as his family's continued anguish over the case.

It also includes interviews with former YEP editor Laura Collins, who has covered the case and subsequent appeals for information throughout her career in journalism; Dr Kirsty Bennett, a senior lecturer in the School of Criminology, Investigation and Policing at Leeds Trinity University, who has a particular interest in cold cases; and Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, the senior investigating officer who continues to work on the case.

You can also watch the documentary here now.