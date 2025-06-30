Horbury Road: Police launch manhunt for Christopher Mosby after burglary in Wakefield
Police investigating a burglary in Horbury Road, Wakefield, are appealing for information to help locate Christopher Lee Mosby.
Officers want to speak to Mosby, 36, in connection with the offence earlier this month.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Mosby, who is described as being of slim build with short brown hair.
“He has a tattoos of a smiley face on his left forearm and dots on the knuckles of his left hand.”
Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield police online via the at 101Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250349557.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.