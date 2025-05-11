The 13 areas of Leeds to be hit by the most burglaries including Headingley, Burmantofts and Beeston

New police figures have outlined the most Leeds neighbourhoods to be hit by the most burglaries.

Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from March 2024 to February 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,539 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, compared to 6,519 during the same time last year.

West Yorkshire Police’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars.

Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

Listed below in descending order are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

Leeds city centre recorded the most burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025, with 487 reported to police in that period.

1. Leeds City Centre

Leeds city centre recorded the most burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025, with 487 reported to police in that period. | National World

Burmantofts recorded 139 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025

2. Burmantofts

Burmantofts recorded 139 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World

Lincoln Green and St James recorded 128 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and St James recorded 128 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025 | James Hardisty

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 122 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025.

4. Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor

Beeston Hill and Hunslet Moor recorded 122 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025. | National World

Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff recorded 118 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025

5. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff

Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff recorded 118 burglaries between March 2024 and February 2025 | Google Photo: Google

In the Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton area, there was 117 burglary offences recorded between March 2024 and February 2025

6. Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton

In the Leeds Dock, Hunslet & Stourton area, there was 117 burglary offences recorded between March 2024 and February 2025 | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

