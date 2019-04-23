Wanted man arrested in Leeds after posting his own police appeal on Facebook

Have your say

A man wanted for assault was tracked down and arrested in Leeds after posting his own wanted appeal on Facebook.

Brett Painter, 25, formally of Hessle Road, Hull, had failed to show up to Hull Magistrates Court and was wanted by police.

Humberside Police said Painter posting about his own appeal on social media helped them to find him.

Painter has now been sentenced to a twelve month Community Order and must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £300 in costs and £75 compensation.

