Wanted Leeds burglar arrested and returned to prison following manhunt
A convicted Leeds burglar has been caught and recalled to prison following a parole breach.
Brendan Rodgers, 24, from Seacroft, was wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a sentence for burglary last year.
Read More
He has been recalled to prison after being found in Beeston yesterday
It comes following days of extensive enquiries.
Rodgers was apprehended by PCSO officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.