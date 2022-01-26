Wanted Leeds burglar arrested and returned to prison following manhunt

Brendan Rodgers, 24, from Seacroft, was wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a sentence for burglary last year.

He has been recalled to prison after being found in Beeston yesterday

He has been recalled to prison following a parole breach. Picture: Tony Johnson.

It comes following days of extensive enquiries.

Rodgers was apprehended by PCSO officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.