Police launch urgent appeal to trace convicted burglar in Leeds who is wanted on recall to prison
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a convicted burglar who is wanted on recall to prison.
Brendan Rodgers, 24, from Seacroft, is wanted after breaching the conditions of his licence following his release from a sentence for burglary last year.
Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing for any sightings from the public or any information that could assist in tracing him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management Team via 101 quoting reference 13220010422 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
