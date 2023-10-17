A thug with a violent past secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman without her knowing.

Stephen Lemon was jailed this week after the footage was found on his phone following his arrest. The 49-year-old admitted a charge of voyeurism, along with three counts of breach of a restraining order and making threats with a knife.

The court was told that Lemon had a long history of attacks on women and had only been released from prison when he began trying to confront the woman, despite being warned to stay away from her.

He then tried to contact the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, by phone and email before he intercepted her at Leeds Bus Station. She initially did not support his prosecution but he continued to badger her, she agreed.

Lemon, formerly of Westgate, Wakefield, but now of no fixed address, also threatened a person in their home with a kitchen knife, which he pleaded guilty to.

Mitigating, James Littlehales said: “There’s an acceptance by the defendant and understands the nature of his offending. It’s been brought about by consumption of alcohol and his addiction to that. It’s something he accepts needs to be addressed in the future.”

He said that Lemon had started “using his time wisely” after being held on remand in HMP Leeds, having been given a trusted work role in prison and had taken a number of educational courses.

He added: “He concedes that the effect upon his victim must have been substantial and he regrets what he has done.”

He also pointed out that the footage on his phone was never shared and no threats were made to share.

The judge, Recorder David Kelly jailed Lemon for 28 months and said: “You have a long record of convictions for linked with either violence, intimidation or threats over the years. These are the latest chapter in your lamentable history.”

He said that despite his guilty pleas and appearing to accept responsibility for his latest offending, Lemon continued to blame other factors, such as alcohol use and the loss of his mother.