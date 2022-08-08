The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate following the death on Monday (August 8) of a man who can now be named as 33-year-old Jack Kirmond from Wakefield.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the assault on Mr Kirmond which took place outside the Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club, in Weeland Road, Wakefield on Sunday morning.

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the assault. Picture: Google/Simon Hulme

As previously reported police were called at 12.18am by the ambulance service to the club where Mr Kirmond had suffered a serious head injury.

A 38-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the matter.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

DCI Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who is leading the investigation, said: “I can confirm that Jack has now sadly died from his injuries and this is a murder investigation.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we continue to hold a man in custody.

“I continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the assault or who can assist out investigation to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.