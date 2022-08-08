Man in critical condition after being attacked outside club in Wakefield

A man is in critical condition after being attacked outside a club in Wakefield last night.

At 12.18am police were called after a 33-year-old man was found with serious head injuries outside the Sharlston Rovers Rugby Club on Weeland Road.

The man was taken to hospital and is now in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the assault and remains in police custody.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and a scene remains in place in Weeland Road today.

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 0039 of 7 August.