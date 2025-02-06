A Wakefield robber who threatened to stab a man with a pair of scissors during a robbery has been jailed.

Billy John Moore, brandished the scissors and made threats to his male victim at an address in Sawley Close, Wakefield, during the early hours of January 6 this year.

He then punched the victim on the head before leaving with two phones and bank cards.

Billy John Moore was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday. | WYP/NW

PC Natalie Carr, of the Wakefield District Crime Team, said: “Moore subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal, threatening him with a bladed item and punching him before stealing the mobile phones and bank cards.

“I’m pleased that the court has given him a sentence that reflects the severity of this offence.”

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing yesterday, Moore, aged 43, and formerly of Cambridge Street, South Elmsall, pleaded guilty to robbery.

He was jailed for three years.