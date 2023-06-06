Wakefield prisoner suffered stroke and bleed to the brain after brutal beating

Mark Millen, who is serving a 16-year sentence, attacked the lag in the communal area of the Love Lane prison’s C-wing without provocation. Leeds Crown Court heard how the victim had been walking on his own when Millen stepped out and punched him to the face.

The moment from December 28, 2021, was captured on CCTV and showed the man fall to the ground unconscious, before Millen kicked him to the head. Hen then walked away shouting: “I have just had a enough.”

The man suffered multiple fractures to his nose and a bleed to his brain. He has since suffered seven strokes, the first of which can be at least linked to the attack, prosecutor Andrew Petterson told the court.

Millen attacked his fellow inmate at HMP Wakefield.

Millen was found guilty after a trial of causing Section 18 GBH. The 42-year-old has a lengthy history of violence, with an ABH conviction from 1996, a robbery from 1999, common assaults in 2006, a Section 20 GBH in 2007 and another ABH from 2012.

He was jailed for 16 years in 2014 having been convicted of rape, and was deemed a danger to the public by the judge.

Mitigating, Jamie Adams said Millen is not eligible for parole until 2029, but he accepted he would be given a fresh sentence for the attack. However, he said that while the attack looked unprovoked, he said an issue of bullying had been raised by Millen.

He said: “He does not like the man because he says he was bullied by him but he was still concerned about the harm he may have done. Almost on a daily basis after this assault he was asking about his wellbeing.”

Mr Adams also requested that the judge “be careful” when it came to considering the resulting strokes of the victim, and said the medical evidence did not support the claims they were all due to the attack.