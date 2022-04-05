Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who was elected as the Conservative MP for Wakefield in 2019, had been working on a project funded by the Foreign Office at the time of the alleged incident in November 2010.

The man, who was then in his early 20s, told a jury Khan offered him a sleeping pill in a guesthouse in Peshawar.

Imran Ahmad Khan was elected as Wakefield MP in the 2019 general election. Picture: John Clifton

He said he later woke up to find Khan was performing a sex act on him, having pulled down his boxer shorts, adding: “I pushed him off and told him to stop and said something along the lines of, ‘What are you doing?’”

Khan is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he denies sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a house in Staffordshire in 2008.

He allegedly forced the youngster to drink gin, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before touching his feet and legs, coming within a “hair’s breadth” of his privates.

The MP, who is gay and a Muslim, claims he only touched the Catholic teenager’s elbow when he “became extremely upset” after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

Prosecutor Sean Larkin QC told jurors on Monday there was a different allegation against Khan, which is not part of the charge they are trying him on.

The alleged victim said he had reported the incident to the British High Commission and the Foreign Office but did not want to go to police in Pakistan because of Khan’s “powerful connections” in the military and government.

He came forward as a witness after hearing Khan had been charged with sexual assault, the court heard.

The trial continues.