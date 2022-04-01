Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, the MP for Wakefield in West Yorkshire since 2019, is standing trial accused of sexually assaulting the then 15-year-old boy in a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

He allegedly forced the youngster to drink gin, dragged him upstairs and asked him to watch pornography before touching his feet and legs, coming within a “hair’s breadth” of his privates.

The alleged victim’s sister told Southwark Crown Court her brother was "rigid, almost in a trance, staring at the ceiling" when she saw him after the alleged attack.

Imran Ahmad Khan was elected as Wakefield MP in the 2019 general election. Picture: John Clifton

“I hope I never see anyone in that level of distress again," she said.

"It was horrible, totally horrible.”

Khan, who helped Prime Minister Boris Johnson win a large Commons majority by taking the Wakefield constituency in the so-called “red wall” that had formed Labour’s heartlands in the Midlands and northern England, denies a single count of sexual assault.

The MP, who is gay and a Muslim, claims he only touched the Catholic teenager’s elbow when he “became extremely upset” after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

Earlier during the same night, Khan “assaulted” the alleged victim's brother in a “drunken lunge” by pulling up his kilt at a party, the court heard on Friday.

Khan is said to have asked the man, then 18, if he was wearing the garment like “a true Scotsman”.

The man said other people had previously joked about his kilt, which are traditionally worn without underwear, but it felt different when he was alone in a room with Khan, then 34, in January 2008.

“There was no jollity to it, it was just a drunken lunge,” he told the jury.

He said Khan was drinking himself, being “quite free and easy” with the alcohol and “offering it around, topping up other people’s drinks”.

“I remember him quite forcefully topping up my drink,” he said.

“We were stood facing each other and he asked the question about underwear and in the same moment he lunged forward and attempted to pull up the front of my kilt,” he continued.

“I made a swift exit because, I guess in modern language, I was assaulted.”

The trial continues on Monday.