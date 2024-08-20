Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wakefield man has been sentenced and received a restraining order after assaulting his ex-partner in 2022.

Bradley Kynaston, 26, of Hollin Lane, Galder Grove, from Wakefield received the sentence after pleading guilty to domestic assault, which left his victim with a broken arm.

As a result of his crime, Kynaston received 16 months imprisonment suspended for 24 months, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as having to pay £1,500 in compensation to his victim. He also received a restraining order on conviction, preventing him from contacting the victim in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wakefield man has been handed a suspended sentence and a restraining order after assaulting his ex-partner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspended sentence means that he can be sent straight to prison if he commits any more offences or fails to comply with the requirements of his sentence.

Detective Sergeant Craig Magee of the Domestic Abuse Team, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Bradley Kynaston at court and hope the victim can take comfort in the result to assist moving forward from the ordeal.

“I fully commend her courage in coming forwards and reporting this abuse, allowing us to launch a full investigation resulting in his conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Domestic abuse offending has a dreadful impact on its victims and can be among the hardest forms of criminal offending for them to report. West Yorkshire Police is absolutely committed to reducing these crimes as part of ongoing work to reduce violence against women within our communities.”

He added: “Dedicated safeguarding detectives thoroughly investigate each offence reported to our department and can pledge that victims will always be treated sympathetically, with their needs put at the heart of every investigation.

“No-one should have to suffer domestic abuse and contacting us allows us to investigate and put in place the necessary support that victims require.”