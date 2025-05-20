A Wakefield man who plied a teenage girl with drugs and alcohol before raping her has been jailed.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awais Hamed, aged 30, of Watson Crescent, Wakefield, was found guilty following a trial at Grimsby Crown Court of one count of rape of a female over 16 years and one count of assault by penetration against the same female victim who was a teenager at the time.

Appearing before the court again today (Tuesday, May 20), Hamed was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awais Hamed, aged 30, of Watson Crescent, Wakefield, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. | NW/WYP

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Senior, of Wakefield District’s Child Vulnerable to Exploitation Team (CVET), said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for her courage in coming forward to report her experience.

“She showed tremendous strength in reliving her experience through the court process and I must commend her for it. This is what ensured that we were able to bring Hamed to justice for his offending. I’m pleased that Hamed is now serving a lengthy jail sentence for the ordeal he put his victim through and I hope it brings some reassurance.

“Wakefield, like all districts in West Yorkshire, has specialist officers who are trained to investigate this kind of offending. I can assure you will be listened to, you will be believed, and we will do all we can to hold these dangerous perpetrators accountable for their actions.”

The court was told the victim had been plied with cocaine, heroin and alcohol before the offences which took place in Wakefield in December 2022. Hamed gave his victim the money to buy the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prosecution follows a complex investigation by Wakefield District’s Child Vulnerable to Exploitation Team (CVET).

Another man, Nadeem Hussain, 47, was jailed last year for offences committed against the same victim as part of the wider investigation.