Wakefield: Man fighting for life after crash at A637 junction near Midgley
The collision involving a red and white Honda motorcycle and a blue Mazda car happened between the junction of A637 Bar Lane and Top Lane at Midgley.
West Yorkshire Police is looking for witnesses following the crash, which took place on Saturday, May 11 at 11am.
A force spokesperson said: “The motorbike rider, a 58-year-old man from Barnsley, was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be life-threatening at this time.”
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened prior to it, to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using its live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist this investigation is also asked to contact police, quoting log reference 0625 of May 11.