A motorcycle rider is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash involving a car at a junction in Wakefield.

The collision involving a red and white Honda motorcycle and a blue Mazda car happened between the junction of A637 Bar Lane and Top Lane at Midgley.

West Yorkshire Police is looking for witnesses following the crash, which took place on Saturday, May 11 at 11am.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a crash in Wakefield on the A637 junction between Bar Lane and Top Lane. Photo: Google Street View

A force spokesperson said: “The motorbike rider, a 58-year-old man from Barnsley, was taken to hospital where his condition is said to be life-threatening at this time.”

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or what happened prior to it, to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using its live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.