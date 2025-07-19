Altofts man charged with dangerous driving after incident on M1
Mohammed Malik, of Church Road, Altofts, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 21, charged with alleged offences related to an incident on Friday 18 July.
The 34-year-old has been detained in custody to appear charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and possession of Class A drugs.
Friday’s incident took place after a blue Audi A4 failed to stop for police, leading to a pursuit from Altofts to Stanley, back to Altofts and then the M62 and M1 northbound during which the Audi was driven against the flow of traffic.
It came to a stop on the hard shoulder near the Sharp Lane bridge after suffering a puncture. The driver was then detained and arrested by officers.
Enquires remain ongoing into the incident by the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit.