A Wakefield man began a violent and “truly terrible” campaign of abuse against his partner following the birth of their child.

Nathan Haytack, 23, cut his partner off from her friends and family and, after being arrested and released on bail, continued harassing her and threatened to burn her house down.

He was found guilty of one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and another of stalking following a trial at magistrates’ court. Haytack also has a previous sentence for harassing another partner.

During the sentencing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (September 5) it was heard that the controlling behaviour started in December last year, shortly after the couple’s daughter was born, and that he continued to harass his partner from when he was on bail from April 2024.

For the prosecution, Lily Wildman said that Haytack used “multiple methods” of manipulation against his partner, including violence, threats and not allowing her to see friends and family.

Nathan Haytack, 23, has been jailed for the 'truly terrible' abuse of his partner | West Yorkshire Police

His partner continued to support him and paid “large amounts of money” to help him with gambling debts.

After his partner reported him to the police and Haytack was interviewed and released on bail he continued to stalk her; sending “horrible messages” and “showing appalling levels of jealousy”.

Haytack, of Priory Road in Featherstone, also sent flame emojis to suggest he “would burn down her property”.

A victim impact statement from the victim was read out to the court, in which she said that she couldn’t sleep because she was “waiting for him to turn up”.

She said: “I know how violent he can be. I don’t feel safe in my own home. I’m worried he will set my house on fire.

“I can’t live like this anymore.”

Representing Haytack, Celine Kart asked the court to take into account her client’s young age and said that he has “significant mental health issues”.

Sentencing Haytack, His Honour Judge Batiste said: “It is clear that the complainant would have been put in terrible fear by what has taken place.

“You, over a period of time primarily from the birth of your daughter, treated her in a truly terrible way. This was awful behaviour to someone you purported to love and the mother of your child.”

He also said that a pre sentence report showed that Haytack didn’t show “one shred of remorse” for his actions and “continued to place blame on her for what took place”.

Judge Batiste said: “You have to understand that women cannot be treated in the way that you have treated this young lady, especially when this woman is the mother of your child.”

Haytack was jailed for three and a half years, of which he will serve half before being considered to be released on license.