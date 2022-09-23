On Friday, August 5, a woman in her 50’s was walking her dog in the park between 11am and 1pm when she was approached by a male who grabbed her and made sexual remarks towards her.

This is the only picture police have of this male. Picture: WYP/Google

Wakefield CID are releasing this image and asking the public if they can help identify the male to contact them by calling 101 or using the online 101 chat service at 101 Live Chat | West Yorkshire Police quoting crime reference 13220437269.