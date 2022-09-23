News you can trust since 1890
Wakefield attack: Police hunt suspect who grabbed woman in Thornes Park sexual assault

Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Thornes Park in August.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:04 pm
On Friday, August 5, a woman in her 50’s was walking her dog in the park between 11am and 1pm when she was approached by a male who grabbed her and made sexual remarks towards her.

This is the only picture police have of this male and say that while it may not show his face, they hope that someone might be able to recognise his clothing and physique.

This is the only picture police have of this male. Picture: WYP/Google

Wakefield CID are releasing this image and asking the public if they can help identify the male to contact them by calling 101 or using the online 101 chat service at 101 Live Chat | West Yorkshire Police quoting crime reference 13220437269.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.