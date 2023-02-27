Police received a report at 2.20am on Sunday (26 February) from the ambulance service reporting that they had been called to an injured man on Agbrigg Road. The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for a number of injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which is being treated as a targeted attack. Two men, aged 34 and 43, have been arrested and are in police custody.

If anyone has any information that could help the police investigation, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230112561.