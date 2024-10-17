Wakefield assault: CCTV images issued after man suffers serious injuries in brawl outside Mex Bar, Albion Street

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 13:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A CCTV appeal has been issued after a man suffered serious injuries in Wakefield.

Police have issued the eight images below of males they want to identify following a serious assault in Wakefield city centre earlier this year.

The CCTV stills images have been released following the incident which happened near the Mex Bar, Albion Court, at around 1am on June 1. The male victim, aged in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have issued these images following a serious assault in Wakefield city centrePolice have issued these images following a serious assault in Wakefield city centre
Police have issued these images following a serious assault in Wakefield city centre | West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who recognises the males is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online LiveChat quoting reference 13240293489.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:WakefieldWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice