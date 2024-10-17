Wakefield assault: CCTV images issued after man suffers serious injuries in brawl outside Mex Bar, Albion Street
Police have issued the eight images below of males they want to identify following a serious assault in Wakefield city centre earlier this year.
The CCTV stills images have been released following the incident which happened near the Mex Bar, Albion Court, at around 1am on June 1. The male victim, aged in his 30s, suffered serious facial injuries.
Anyone who recognises the males is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online LiveChat quoting reference 13240293489.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.