Violent woman jailed for refusing to leave ex boyfriend's Leeds home
The man later told police her was scared of Anna Griffiths, who had been ordered to keep away after she was convicted of ABH against him.
In May last year she had been given a 14-month suspended jail sentence and a restraining order, but Leeds Crown Court heard she turned up at the man’s home on Luxor Street, Harehills.
The 43-year-old appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall where she admitted a breach of the restraining order.
The court heard that she went to the man’s home in December of last year, claiming she had nowhere else to go. She then moved in and stayed until her arrest on April 11 this year.
The man tried to get her to leave and find a property of her own but she refused. She would sleep on his sofa and would often go out drinking then return and play loud music.
The man said she would be aggressive, waking him up and threatening to punch him.
Once arrested, Griffiths denied making any threats but admitted staying at the property.
Griffiths has 24 convictions for 27 offences.
Mitigating, Tayo Dasaolu said Griffiths’ early guilty plea was her best mitigation but added: “She is under no illusion that a custodial sentence is highly likely.”
She said that Griffiths had initially gone to the man’s home to collect personal belongings. She added: “She accepts it was the wrong thing to do and should have approached the police for assistance.”
Judge Simon Phillips KC told Griffiths: “There have been attempts by the courts over the years to assist you and deter you from further offending. He is in fear of you due to your previous assaults against him.”
He gave Griffiths a 14-month jail sentence and a new indefinite-length restraining order.