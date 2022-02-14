Harrison Wood, 18, was sent to a young offender institution for 20 months over the attack which was caught on camera.

Leeds Crown Court heard Wood was already the subject of a youth rehabilitation order and under investigation for other offences when he targeted the victim on January 19 this year.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, prosecuting, said the victim was approached by Wood and another man outside Santander bank in Pudsey town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Wood was sent to a young offender institution for 20 months for robbing a youth at Pudsey Bus Station.

Wood said to the victim: "Give me your wallet. I know you've got a grand on you."

Ms Metcalfe said: "He was scared of what they might do as he knew they had been violent in the past."

The youngster went to Stand A at Pudsey Bus Station as he knew it was covered by CCTV cameras..

Wood and his accomplice followed him to the station.

The defendant then said to the victim: "I know where your grandma lives. I will burn her house down.

"It's nothing personal, give me your money."

The victim was then punched in the face.

Wood went through his pockets and took his wallet before both attackers ran away.

The wallet contained £150 in cash and a bank card.

Wood, of Poplar Croft, Bramley, pleaded guilty to robbery.

He has previous convictions for assault, possession of drugs, theft and assaulting an emergency worker.

Soheil Khan, mitigating, said: "He has accepted that these were stupid actions on his part, fuelled no doubt by him being intoxicated.

"He is now quite resolute in rehabilitating himself."

Mr Khan said Wood had been in custody since being arrested for the offence.