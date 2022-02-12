Adam Priestley pleaded guilty to 19 offences of fraud when he appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (February 11).

The charges relate to Priestley making false representations that building work would be carried out.

One of the charges relates to him committing fraud on 40 separate occasions between September 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021.

Adam Priestley has been told he will be given a prison sentence after pleading guilty to 19 counts of fraud.

The offences occurred across West Yorkshire including Leeds, Wakefield, Otley and Bradford.

Priestley also pleaded guilty to possessing counterfeit currency on December 17, 2019.

The charge relates to him possessing fake bank notes to the value of £2,060.

Priestley, 40, of no fixed address, admitted a further charge of having custody or control of a counterfeit note.

The offence, also committed on December 17, 2019, is in relation to him possessing £20 notes to the value of £560 which he knew of believed to be counterfeit and passing them as genuine.

Sentencing was adjourned until March 25.

Priestley appeared before the court via a video link from prison.