Paul Kerr was locked up for 21 months after a court heard how he subjected the vulnerable woman to a prolonged and degrading unprovoked assault.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kerr has previous convictions for domestic violence and was out of prison on licence at the time of the incident.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said Kerr's mum allowed her son to stay at her home as he was homeless after leaving prison.

Paul Kerr was jailed for an assault on his 82-year-old mother in which he ripped a clump of hair from her head and choked her.

The victim described after the incident how her son could often be "nasty and argumentative" when he had been drinking.

Kerr carried out the assault on his parent at her home on Oak Road, Morley, on November 29 this year.

Mr Walker said the victim was sitting on the sofa when Kerr started an argument with "for no reason".

She asked him to leave her alone and he shouted foul-mouthed abuse at her before attacking her.

Kerr slapped the pensioner around the face and dragged her off the sofa by her hair.

He then put both hands around her throat and choked her so hard that she feared she was going to die.

Kerr returned to the kitchen and continued smoking after the attack.

Police were contacted and the 52-year-old defendant threatened to headbutt an officer as he was arrested.

The victim showed paramedics a clump of hair her son had ripped from her head during the violence.

She also suffered bruising to her face and neck.

Kerr tried to claim he had acted in self defence when interviewed about the incident.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has 11 previous convictions for violence dating back to 1987.

In 2018 he was jailed for 27 months for wounding a different victim in a domestic violence incident.

Kerr appeared in court via a video link from HMP Durham.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Kerr accepted that he would be facing another prison sentence.

Walsh said his client was taking steps to get help to address his drink problem.

Jailing Kerr, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "You must have known that she was highly vulnerable.

"You were in drink when you began to argue with her.

"You abused her. You beat her up."