Professional burglar sent back to prison for breaking into family home in Horsforth

A court heard Paul Tingle has 22 previous convictions for domestic burglary over the past 18 years.

The 52-year-old criminal carried out his latest offence at a house in Horsforth on November 23 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Tingle targeted a family home on Regent Avenue while the house was unoccupied.

Career burglar Paul Tingle was jailed for three years for breaking into a house in Horsforth.

Tingle broke a lock to get into a shed at the property and took tools which he then used to force his way into the house.

The defendant broke a kitchen door panel to get inside before taking jewellery, games consoles, a laptop computer and a jacket.

The offence was captured on CCTV footage from a neighbouring property.

Tingle was arrested after police officers recognised him from the footage.

He refused to comment when interviewed by police.

Tingle, of Crosby Terrace, Holbeck, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He has convictions for domestic burglary dating back to 2003 and has served lengthy prison sentences previously.

In 2010 he was locked up for six years for six offences of burglary.

In 2016 he was given a four-year sentence after his victim took a mobile phone picture of him as he tried to break into his home in Otley.Michael Walsh, mitigating, said Tingle committed the offence as he was penniless and homeless after being released from custody.

Mr Walsh said his client had no money as someone had managed to obtain his back card while he was in prison.

The card was then used to empty his bank account of benefits money.

Mr Walsh said: "Old habits die hard and he found himself desperate on this occasion."