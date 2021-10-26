Violent prisoner locked up for three more years over brutal attacks on two inmates at Leeds jails

Ian Hinchcliffe kicked, punched and stamped on his cellmate until he was semi conscious and covered in blood at Armley jail.

The 40-year-old then was then caught on camera carrying out a prolonged attack on a second victim after being moved to HMP Wealstun.

Hinchcliffe, of no fixed address, was given a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the attacks in April and May last year.

Ian Hinchcliffe was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court for assaults on two prison inmates.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said prison officers were sent to an emergency call to a cell on D-wing at HMP Leeds in the early hours of the morning.

An officer looked through the door panel and could see Hinchcliffe standing over his cell mate and stamping down on him.

The victim was on the cell floor covered in blood.

The officers entered the cell and stopped the attack.

Hinchcliffe was then moved to another cell as the victim was given medical help.

The defendant said to the officers: "I punched him because he has been nicking my canteen."

He then said: "I battered him. Now you need to get him out of my cell."

The victim was left with a wound to the back of his head which needed to be glued.

Hinchliffe was moved to HMP Wealstun where he attacked another inmate a month later.

The court was shown footage of Hinchliffe trying to drag the inmate from a corridor into a cell.

The prisoner managed to resist but Hinchliffe punched him repeatedly to the face in the corridor.

He then pinned him to the floor and aimed more blows at his head.

He also tried to gouge the victim's eye with his thumb.

The attack only ended when another inmate intervened and pushed Hinchcliffe off the victim.

He suffered bruising and swelling to his face and an injury to his thumb.

Ian Hudson, mitigating, said Hinchcliffe pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Referring to the second assault, Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "The footage showed repeated blows with full force.