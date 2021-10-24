John Flores-Marquez was arrested in the street outside the property after police were called to the incident on December 12 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the defendant and the victim had been separated for two months when the disturbance took place.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, said Flores-Marquez went to the house on Harlech Avenue as the victim had been wanting to speak with him to discuss their separation.

Her daughter and two sons were at the property when the 36-year-old turned up but the victim was not at home.

Mr Moore said: "When the complainant returned she was hesitant to go in.

"She eventually did go in to the property as she wanted to talk to him about various problems.

"The defendant became more and more angry to the point where the complainant told him to go."

Flores-Marquez then produced a knife from his sleeve and "jumped" towards the woman.

Her two sons intervened and managed to disarm the defendant.

He continued to struggle with her sons and fell to the floor.

Flores-Marquez then grabbed hold of the victim and said: "I will twist your neck."

Mr Moore said: "She managed to struggle, break free and get out into the street.

"The children were shouting at her to run."

Police officers spoke Flores-Marquez outside the property. He admitted producing the weapon and grabbing the woman.

He told the officers he was angry but would not have hurt her.

Flores-Marquez, of Victoria Road, Headingley, pleaded guilty to affray.

The court heard the victim did not support the prosecution and did not fear any further violence from him.

Chloe Fairley, mitigating, said Flores-Marquez pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and has no previous convictions.

Ms Fairley said her client is a hard-working man who works for Wetherspoons as a chef.

Flores-Marquez was made the subject of a community order for 12 months.

He was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £642 costs.

The judge, Recorder Ben Nolan QC said: "It was an ugly incident in your ex wife's home in the presence of children.