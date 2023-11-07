A violent Leeds thug told his terrified ex-girlfriend he would smash all the windows in her house and make her life “not worth living” in a barrage of threatening text messages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benjamin Ayres left the victim riddled with anxiety long after his campaign of abuse was over.

The 29-year-old, of St Hildas Road in Cross Green, had arranged to come to his former partner’s house earlier this year to pick up some belongings after their relationship had ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But before that happened, he sent a series of aggressive messages. One read: “Watch what I’m going to do. I ain’t no Leeds d******* p****. You should never have f***** with me.”

Benjamin Ayres, 29, of St Hildas Road in Cross Green, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on November 3 when he was sentenced to 38 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to a lengthy indictment, including one count of harassment. Photo: James Hardisty.

Another read: “Imma smash every window in your house. I hate your guts.”

He also said: “I hate your kids and I hate you.”

When he arrived on March 25, he immediately launched into an argument accusing the woman of cheating on him. Ayres also threw something at the victim.

A neighbour heard the commotion and called the police, prompting him to run away. But Ayres continued to send the victim abusive texts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One message said: “Wrong person to f*** over like this. You make me lose my job, clothes or anything, I promise I’ll make your life not worth living c***. I’ll be back tonight.”

In what was perhaps the most sinister text, Ayres told the woman that he knew where her children went to school. She said the implied threat left her feeling scared.

He also sent private images of the victim to one of her former partners.

Ayres was arrested and charged with harassment, threatening to destroy property, common assault, and two counts of disclosing and threatening to disclose private sexual photos and films with intent to cause distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced for these offences at Leeds Crown Court on November 3, along with a series of other offences that took place in Halifax and Essex this year for which he also entered guilty pleas.

The offences in Halifax saw Ayres attempt to steal from a shop before getting into a struggle with an employee.

As a result of this incident, he was charged with theft from a shop, common assault, possessing a knife in a public place and possessing cannabis.

The offences in Essex involved Ayres punching a former partner in the face, as well as sending her abusive messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threatening to destroy property, and sending a communication conveying a threatening message.

Eleanor Mitten, for the defence, explained that Ayres suffers with mental health issues. She made a plea for the judge to keep his sentence as short as possible, as he takes an “active role” in the care of his father who has a terminal brain tumour.

The judge, Recorder David Gordon, told Ayres: “You intended to cause fear and distress.”