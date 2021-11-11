Jason Gedge left the victim with cuts to his arm as he thrust the weapon at him during the attack at the house in Armley, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Gedge has a history of offences for serious violence.

In 2000 he was given a life sentence for robbery and possession of a firearm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Gedge was jailed for ten years at Leeds Crown Court for robbing his uncle at knifepoint in his own home.

The attack on his 63-year-old relative took place on October 8, 2019, while he was out of prison on licence.

A jury heard Gedge carried out the offence ten days after arguing with his uncle and threatening him.

Gedge turned up at the victim's home on Wyther Park Street while he was looking after his nine-year-old grandson.

The defendant was drunk when he asked his uncle if he could borrow a hammer and some rubber gloves so he could "rob the smackheads at the hostel".

Gedge's uncle told his nephew to get out of the house.

Gedge then caused a disturbance at the property and made threats.

Paul Canfield, prosecuting, said: "His eyes were bulging and his grandson was scared to death."

Gedge left the house but over the course of the next few days sent threatening text messages to his uncle .

In one message he told the victim that he was going to get "done in".

The court heard Gedge walked into his uncle's home and attacked him as he was sleeping on the sofa.

He awoke to find his nephew kneeling on his chest and grabbing his shirt.

Gedge held a knife to his throat and said he had come to kill him.

He tried to pull the victim up but he fell onto a table.

Gedge then thrust the knife towards his uncle three or four times and caused injuries to his forearms.

He also suffered injuries to his ribs from the fall and was gasping for air.

The defendant took the victim's wallet and removed between £145 and £245 in cash.

As he left the house he said: "Ring the police and I will come back and kill you."

Gedge, of no fixed address, was arrested and returned to custody.

The court heard he twice sacked his legal team and refused to attend a trial to represent himself.

A trial was held in his absence and the jury unanimously found him guilty of robbery.

The victim gave evidence at the trial.

Gedge again refused to leave his prison cell to attend the sentencing hearing.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "This offence was committed while he was on licence.

"The victim was 63 years of age and the defendant's uncle.