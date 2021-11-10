Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim also feared Matthew Bradbury was going to post intimate pictures of her on Facebook.

Bradbury was locked up for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to sending a malicious communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

Clare Walsh, prosecuting, said Bradbury and the woman had been in a relationship for 18 months.

Ms Walsh said the relationship had started well but the defendant became controlling and violent towards her.

He committed the offence after she made an allegation to the police that he had assaulted her.

A police officer spoke with the woman then tried to contact Bradbury.

Bradbury did not answer his phone so the officer sent him a text message to inform him that he was wanted by the police.

Later the same day the victim received a phone call from a withheld number.

She expected it to be the police officer ringing her and answered the phone.

Ms Walsh said Bradbury had made the call and threatened the woman.

He said: "I am going to come down and smash your face in. I'm getting pictures and putting them all over Facebook."

The woman ended the call and contacted the police as she believed Bradbury's threats.

In a victim statement she said: "I have lost sleep over this because it has made me anxious.

"Every time my phone goes off I hate it."

Bradbury appeared in court via a prison video link.

Phillip Mahoney, mitigating, asked that Bradbury be given credit for his guilty plea.

The barrister said Bradbury was suffering from post concussion syndrome at the time of the offence after he had been attacked by men armed with clubs.

Mr Mahoney said Bradbury had also been struggling to cope with the death of his father.