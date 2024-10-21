Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An angry daughter posted a photo of a woman on an escort site after she found out she had an affair with her dad over a decade ago.

Eleanor Brown had denied two counts of disclosing a private photo or film without consent, intending to cause distress, and stood trial.

Partway through the trial at Leeds Crown Court, she changed her pleas to guilty.

Her sister Sophie Brown, a serving police officer, encouraged her to post the photo on the website. She later left her job as a result, but a police panel said she would have been sacked had she not stepped down.

Eleanor, 24, appeared in court this morning for sentencing, where she was jailed. The court heard that she had uploaded the photos in 2022, along with the phone number of the married woman's husband for people to contact.

Eleanor Brown (Pictured) was jailed for three years for posting photos of her father's ex mistress on an escort site. (pictures by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Her father had the affair with the woman more than decade ago and the details came out in 2015 along with intimate images sent by the victim to Brown’s dad.

Brown, of Peel Street, Morley, posted abusive comments on the victim’s husband’s Facebook business page in 2022, calling her a “home-wrecking s***” and a “tramp”.

There were also messages uploaded on the advertising platform Nextdoor and photos were sent to the victim’s husband over WhatsApp.

Brown posted the pictures and wording on the escort site with encouragement from her sister Sophie.

Despite denying the charges, Eleanor Brown did tell later police that she was “half” guilty and attempted to justify her actions.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court by prosecutor Lucy Brown, the woman said she “constantly feels nauseous and anxious”. She said she feels “violated” and fears the pictures could emerge again and she will have to “live through this nightmare again”.

Mitigating for Eleanor Brown, Harry Crowson said learning about her father’s affair had caused “trauma”, having found out when she was just a teenager.

He said of Brown, who has no previous convictions: “She became a warrior in a war she ought not to have been fighting. She feels resentment that is perhaps attributed in the wrong places.

“She needs to stop fighting a battle that is not hers.”

Judge Alex Menary said Brown’s actions were persistent and called her “vengeful and vindictive”. She was only given minimal credit having taken the matter to trial, then only changed her pleas after the victim had been forced to give evidence.

He said Brown’s attitude after she was arrested showed she was “utterly, utterly unapologetic”, “totally devoid of any moral compass whatsoever” and that her “lack of remorse was staggering”. He jailed her for three years and gave her a lifelong restraining order to stay away from the woman.