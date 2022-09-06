A scene remains in place at the property after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Victoria Road, Headingley, shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Monday).

Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road remain cordoned off by police as forensic examinations take place. Picture: James Hardisty

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

One neighbour described hearing a loud argument just moments before officers arrived.

“I heard shouting - what sounded like a man and woman arguing then it all went quiet,” they told the YEP.

“Next thing you know the street is just full of flashing blue lights.”

Another neighbour detailed their shock at what had happened in what they described as an otherwise quiet area.

“It really is a good area. This could happen anywhere.” they added.

Armed officers detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road, near Cardigan Fields leisure park, at about 8.30pm last night.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the murder investigation.

“Crime scene people showed up late last night - say about 11pm and the road has been closed ever since,” a neighbour explained.