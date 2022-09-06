The tiny kitten was chucked out the of the car in Bradford, before the person responsible drove away.

The kitten can be seen taking a few steps, trying to flee, before dying in the road after the attack – which happened at about 4.30pm on August 23.

The same car then drives past the dying kitten in the footage.

The RSPCA has released the CCTV image of the attack in Summerfield Road, Bradford

A resident on Summerfield Road came across the dead pet and reviewed nearby CCTV which showed what had happened.

The RSPCA is now investigating the attack and hopes the car seen in the CCTV images may lead to identifying the person responsible.

The car, which could be a Seat Leon Cupra, appears to be dark blue.

Inspector Rebecca Goulding took the body of the black and white kitten, aged about 10 weeks, for a veterinary examination which revealed the feline also had a broken front leg and a hernia between the back legs.

She said: “This video is so sickening - the poor defenceless kitten is thrown from the car and takes a few steps before dying in the road probably from shock.

“An initial vet examination revealed the pet also had a broken front leg and a hernia between the back legs consistent with a blow between the legs.

"I believe these may have been sustained before the kitten was callously thrown from the car.

"“It was a horrendous attack and I am keen to find the person who did this.

"The car seems quite distinctive - we think it is possibly a Seat Leon Cupra - so I am hoping someone may provide me with information about this.”

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 999.

The incident comes after the RSPCA launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals.