Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Victoria Road, Headingley, shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Monday).

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have cordoned off Victoria Road while they investigate

Armed officers detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road, near Cardigan Fields leisure park, at about 8.30pm.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the murder investigation.