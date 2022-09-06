News you can trust since 1890
Victoria Road incident: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 35-year-old woman dies in Leeds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:40 pm

Police were called to an ongoing disturbance at a house in Victoria Road, Headingley, shortly before 6.30pm yesterday (Monday).

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have cordoned off Victoria Road while they investigate

Armed officers detained a 36-year-old man in Kirkstall Road, near Cardigan Fields leisure park, at about 8.30pm.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the murder investigation.

Police have cordoned off Victoria Road and Kirkstall Road while forensic examination takes place.