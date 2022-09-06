Selby Road crash: Police name teenager who died following horror crash in Leeds
Police have named the teenager who died following a horror crash in Leeds.
Georgia Bendelow, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Selby Road, Swillington Common, on August 31.
A white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii crashed at about 6.40pm.
Georgia, who was a passenger in the Mii, was left fighting for her life and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
She died two days later.
The driver of the BMW, a 32-year-old man from Leeds, was arrested following the crash.
He has now been released under investigation.
The BMW had travelled from Cross Gates and was heading in the direction of Garforth when the collision happened.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who might have dashcam footage of either car before the collision.
Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting reference 13220480915, or online via the live chat.