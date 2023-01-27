West Yorkshire Police released a statement after two of the gang were jailed for a combined total of 22 years today.

Keiron Gavin and Carl Beaumont admitted the kidnap of the man who they wrongly thought was responsible for stealing £1 million worth of drugs. He was beaten for hours until the balaclava-clad group were convinced he had no knowledge of the theft.

Speaking after today’s sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Helen Steele, of West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Crime, said: “The victim was put through a prolonged and terrifying ordeal during which he was brutally tortured in an utterly inhumane way, including being badly beaten and burned with a blowtorch.

Beaumont (top right) and Gavin were jailed today at Leeds Crown Court.

“His physical injuries were so serious that he had to be admitted to hospital, and the mental scars he suffered are likely to take a very long time to recover from.

“A comprehensive investigation by specialist detectives identified those responsible and saw them arrested.

“People who are prepared to use serious violence such as this to instil fear and exercise control over others should expect to feel the full weight of the law.

“We hope that knowing that these men have now had to answer for their actions and have received lengthy prison terms will give some comfort to the victim as he continues to recover from this horrendous experience.”

After bundling the victim into the back of a Transit van in Farnley on May 5 last year, the gang subjected him to hours of interrogation, kicking, punching, hitting him with the hammer and burning his body with the torch.

He had a gun put to his head and his screams were even picked up by nearby CCTV.

It was only when police spotted Beaumont sat in the van in Bramley did they investigate, and found then victim bound in the back and seriously injured.