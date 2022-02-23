The woman had the bravery to speak directly to Austin Osayande as he was finally brought to justice for attacking her in Leeds city centre in 2015.

Chilling CCTV images captured to moment he carried her through the streets to a secluded area before raping her.

After the attack, the 40-year-old defendant laughed and told the woman he had HIV.Osayande remained at large for six years but was caught after he carried out a serious sex attack on a woman in her own home in Leeds in September last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage shows Austin Osayande, 40, carrying a 24-year-old woman through the deserted streets of Leeds on August 14, 2015

Both women provided victim statements describing the suffering the had endured.

The victim of the 2015 attack spoke directly to Osayande as she described the years of torment she had suffered since the incident.

She said: "The consequences of your actions I do not believe for one second you will ever understand.

"That night you committed the most unforgivable crime and that is something I have to live with, day in and day out, for the rest of my life.

Austin Osayande was at large for six years after raping a woman in Leeds city centre in 2015.

"I will never fully overcome the torture you put me through.

"The words you said that night as I cried and begged and you told me you had HIV was mentally and physically harrowing".

The woman also described how she now lacks confidence and the ability to trust people.

She also said the trauma had led to her drinking alcohol to cope.

The woman said she had self-harmed and on one occasion attempted suicide.

She described how seeing the CCTV images of herself being carried by Osayande had left her "broken"

She continued: “Since you raped me, I try not to live in a world of fear but find myself feeling uneasy when alone, when its dark, and making my way home.

"Anyone should be able to do this without being subjected to rape.

“I hope the sentencing you receive today reflects justice for not only myself but for the other victim and victims that may come forward.

“You claim to be sorry for your actions now.

"You were never sorry because if you were, you would have come forward, you never would have repeated such an awful crime many years down the line.

"The only reason you're sorry is because today justice has prevailed and you're sorry you were caught.”

A statement was read out on behalf of the second victim by prosecutor Christine Egerton.

She said: "I now have anxiety going out alone. I have pushed everyone away especially the people closest to me.

"As a result of the attack I have lost my best friend who I confided in and trusted.

"I have also split up from my long term partner because I struggle to trust men.

"This attack has affected my confidence and trust in people.

"I can no longer sleep well and I have nightmares about the attack and him coming for revenge on me and even killing me because I reported it.

"What should be a safe place for me doesn't feel like my home any more because he attacked me.

"Since the attack I have not been able to date anyone. I have lost my trust in people.