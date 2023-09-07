Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Vicar Lane Leeds: Police release statement as male arrested after incident in the city centre

A male suspect has been arrested after an incident in Leeds city centre.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST
Police were called to the Headrow shortly after 7.30pm yesterday, following initial reports of a concern for a person’s safety. Footage shared on social media showed officers detaining a suspect on Vicar Lane.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called to The Headrow in Leeds city centre shortly after 7:30pm yesterday following initial reports of concern for safety. A male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray.”